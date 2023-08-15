Woman killed after crash with Land Rover chased by police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has now opened an investigation into the chase - East Anglia News Service

A suspected stolen 4x4 chased by a police helicopter left a trail of destruction in a maize field before a fatal crash that killed a woman.

The driver of the Land Rover Defender allegedly veered into the 32 acre field in a desperate bid to shake off police officers in pursuit.

Drone pictures show the alleged path taken by the car as it drove half a mile through the field, leaving flattened eight foot tall maize plants in its wake, near Earsham on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

The car sped back on to the A143 after leaving the field and just moments later collided with a Nissan Juke at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

A woman in the Nissan was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in the Land Rover, aged in their 20s and 40s, were injured and admitted to hospital.

‘I heard a big bang’

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed that the pair had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. No update has yet been given on their condition.

The car is thought to have been pursued by several police cars as well as the police helicopter before it went into the field at Earsham Park Farm.

The police spokesman said: “At the time of the collision, officers investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle from Suffolk had been pursuing the Land Rover.

“The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, as is standard procedure.”

Jim Aldous, 29, the assistant manager of Earsham Park Farm, said: “I heard a police helicopter overhead and didn’t think anything of it.

Jim Aldous, deputy manager of Earsham Park Farm, beside the damage - East Anglia News Service

“Then I got a phone call from someone working on the farm saying something was going on. When I got here, I heard a big bang as the crash happened.

“We discovered that the car had been driven though the field. I don’t know if the police followed them in, but you can see tracks where it looks like two different cars came through.

“It is just terrible that a woman who was minding her own business ended up losing her life. I don’t want to be seen making a fuss about the damage to the field.

“I can only describe it as absolute carnage. There were cars driving round like headless chickens.

“Cars on the main road had stopped, and there were police everywhere. People didn’t know what to do.”

Air ambulance helicopters despatched

Tyre skid marks are still visible on the road and pieces of debris litter the verge on the Harleston-bound side of the road.

Two air ambulance helicopters were scrambled to the scene, according to flight tracker records.

The Land Rover Defender is believed to have been earlier stolen from the Newmarket area, but police have not yet given any details about the theft.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm we have decided to independently investigate police actions prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.

“We understand police had been pursuing a Land Rover Defender before it collided with a Nissan Juke on the A143 soon after 4.30pm.

“After being notified by Norfolk Police, we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to begin our enquiries.”

