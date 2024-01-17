Woman killed in crash while attempting to stop at earlier crash on I-75 in Alachua County

A 29-year-old Florida woman was killed in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When the crash occur?

Wednesday at 2:05 a.m.

Where did the crash occur?

Northbound I-75 at mile marker 401, which is two miles north of the U.S. 441 exit in north Alachua County.

What led to the crash?

According to the FHP press release, a semitractor-trailer driven by a 25-year-old Minneapolis man was headed north on I-75 in the middle lane. At the same time, a sedan driven by a 29-year-old Jasper woman was traveling just ahead of the truck in the right lane.

The sedan "abruptly turned left" into the path of the truck in an attempt to reach the site of a previous crash in the center median, the release says. The tractor-trailer's right front struck the left side of the sedan. The Jasper woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: FHP: Jasper woman killed in Interstate 75 crash in Alachua County