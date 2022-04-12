Woman killed in daylight shooting on Kansas City’s East Side: police

A woman was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in the West Blue Valley neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue on a reported shooting, said Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman. When they arrived officers found a single gunshot victim just off the roadway near the intersection, Drake said.

Emergency medical personnel declared the woman dead at the scene. Further details about her identity, including her name, age and place of residence, were not immediately known to police.

Police had no details to share about a possible motive or the events that led up to the shooting as of early Tuesday evening. There was also no suspect information to share, Drake said, though she encouraged anyone who may have seen or heard something to reach out to homicide detectives.

“If you saw something or heard something, even if you think it’s not that important, it might be really relevant to the investigation,” Drake said.

Crime scene investigators were on scene Tuesday to gather evidence and detectives were also searching for surveillance video that might offer leads in the investigation, Drake said.

The shooting unfolded near a large apartment complex. In the surrounding blocks, several police officers kept the roads blocked off and the apparent homicide scene wrapped off in crime scene tape.

The killing Tuesday marks the 38th homicide in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year the city saw 157 homicides, the second-highest number in its history.

Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

