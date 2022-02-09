UPDATE: Woman killed in Dayton shooting ID'd

Feb. 9—Dayton police detectives identified a person of interest in the early Tuesday morning shooting death of a 19-year-old woman that police called "a targeted attack."

Lt. Jason Hall said the person of interest is 38-year-old Quintin Clemons, who stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 330 pounds.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Wednesday morning released the identity of the woman killed as Destiny Davis of Dayton.

"The initial investigation also revealed this was not a random occurrence. This was most certainly a targeted attack," Hall said.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a house on Alder Street on a reported shooting.

A woman who called 911 told a dispatcher her friend was shot and bleeding, according to dispatch records.

"I don't know where she's been shot at, but she's bleeding out," she said. "You need to come get my friend. She's bleeding out she can't talk she's unconscious."

The caller said she didn't see the shooter, but thought it was a drive-by shooting that hit the wrong house. Hall said Tuesday the investigation revealed it was not a drive-by.

When police arrived a the scene they found a 19-year-old woman, later identified as Davis, with gunshot wounds, according to police.

"[Davis] tragically had died as a result of her injuries," Hall said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to begin their investigation. Detectives learned that a person known to the victim had arrived at the house and shot her, Hall said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of Clemons is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7967).