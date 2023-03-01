Woman killed in double shooting on Durham highway

Durham police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting on N.C. 55 late Tuesday night.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the 4500 block of the highway in southern Durham and found two people who had been shot, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released no motive, possible suspects or other details in the case

This is at least the third homicide, and the second double shooting, in Durham in the past two weeks.

On Feb. 21. Montique Shawn Palmer, 35, of Durham, was found fatally shot and a second man was found injured in a car near the intersection of Holloway and Hardee streets east of downtown.

On Feb. 16, Manuel Caceres-Murillo, 64, of Durham was shot and killed in a neighborhood in the 800 block of Park Avenue, also in the East Durham area.

From Jan. 1-Feb. 18 of this year, 27 people were shot in Durham, seven of them fatally, according to police statistics.

This compares to two people and four people fatally shot during the same time period in the previous two years.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting asked to call Investigator J. Justice at 919-560-4440 ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.