Woman killed in drive-by shooting on Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka; police ask for help

Patrol cars sit at the Mishawaka Police Department.

MISHAWAKA — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting on Milburn Boulevard that left one woman dead.

The shots rang out a little before 6:10 p.m. Sunday as police and scanner traffic indicate a man in a silver car fired multiple shots at a woman in the back of a house in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard from an alley behind the residence.

The woman, whom Mishawaka Police Department logs identify as 28-year-old Rhema Harris, was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital, police said. In addition to Harris, there were a handful of other people inside the house at the time of the shooting.

More: Police identify homicide victim in shooting at Mishawaka apartment complex

Callers advised dispatchers the car drove off going west after the shooting and police are still looking for the person responsible. By Sunday night, detectives had interviewed multiple people at the scene, though no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Police said an autopsy for Harris is scheduled for Tuesday, and investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident call Mishawaka police at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka police seek help in drive-by shooting death on Milburn Blvd