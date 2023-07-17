A 37-year-old woman is dead in a drive-by shooting in the West End on Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.

This is the latest in a rash of drive-by shootings in Hamilton County in the past two weeks and the second one in the West End since Thursday.

First responders were called to the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue around 6:40 p.m. where she was found suffering from gunshot injuries, police said in a prepared statement early Monday.

Medics were unable to revive the victim and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released.

Police said Sunday night they were searching for four men in their 20s who were last seen in a stolen black Hyundai with a Cincinnati Bearcats bumper sticker and Ohio license plate HPQ8654.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call them at 513-325-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman killed in drive-by shooting Sunday in West End