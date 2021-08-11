Woman killed after driver flees traffic stop, crashes into building in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER — The passenger of an SUV fleeing a traffic stop was killed early Wednesday after the driver of the vehicle turned into oncoming traffic and then crashed into a building, according to Clearwater police.

The crash happened about midnight near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Prospect Avenue, police said. An officer tried to make a traffic stop about a half-mile away at S Missouri Avenue and Court Street before the SUV driver fled.

The driver made a U-turn on Court Street and the officer did not pursue it, according to police. Where Chestnut and Court streets meet, the SUV continued west on Chestnut, against one-way traffic. To avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle, the SUV driver swerved and crashed into a nearby building.

The passenger of the SUV, a woman, was killed at the scene. The driver, identified only as being a man, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. His condition was not released by police.

Police reported no other injuries.

The driver of the SUV will face “multiple charges” in connection to the crash, according to police. The names of the passenger and driver will be released later Wednesday, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.