Woman killed during motorcycle police chase in Central Kentucky. Driver charged with murder

A Central Kentucky man has been charged with murder after he led police on a chase that resulted in the death of a female passenger, according to court documents.

The pursuit took place Saturday in Garrard County. Court documents say 25-year-old Connor McGuire, of Richmond, was driving the motorcycle and took off at high speeds on Buckeye Road when Kentucky State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers tried to pull him over.

McGuire weaved in and out of traffic and drove at high speeds during the case, according to court documents. After making a right turn on Highway 1131, McGuire crashed the motorcycle and the pursuit ended.

“As I came around a curve, I observed the motorcycle on the ground, sliding down the road, causing an accident,” a police officer wrote in McGuire’s arrest citation.

A woman riding on the motorcycle suffered severe injuries from the crash and had to be flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to court documents. She later died at the hospital.

McGuire was found with a marijuana grinder and a marijuana smoke pipe at the scene of the crash, court documents say. He was also allegedly found with cocaine at the hospital.

“After arriving at the hospital, the subject openly stated that he had cocaine in a fold-up dollar bill in his wallet,” McGuire’s arrest citation read.

McGuire declined to take any field sobriety tests or submit any blood, court documents say. He faces a long list of charges, including murder, drug possession, wanton endangerment, fleeing/evading police, operating a vehicle under the influence, reckless driving and multiple traffic-related charges.