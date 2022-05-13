Woman killed by DWI driver in Anne Arundel County crash

A man is facing charges after he allegedly struck and killed a woman Thursday when he was driving while intoxicated on Maryland Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Tramellia Nicole Wright, 47, of Glen Burnie died after being struck by a car while she was on the side of the road, police said.

Northern District police responded at about 1:09 p.m. to Maryland Route 10 southbound between Interstate 695 and Ordnance Road for a crash.

Wright’s gray Hyundai Elantra was stopped on the right shoulder of Route 10 because of a reported flat tire, police said.

A 37-year-old driver, of Baltimore, had also stopped his Dodge van in front of Wright’s car to assist her, according to a news release.

While she was standing on the shoulder of the roadway, a silver Ford Crown Victoria that was southbound on Route 10 crashed into her and her car, police said.

The collision pushed the Hyundai into the Dodge van. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dodge driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical services.

Witnesses told police that the Ford failed to maintain its lane of travel and even crossed lanes onto the right shoulder, according to the release.

Police arrested Kevin James Pickett, 42, of Sykesville, who was driving the Ford, on charges of DWI by drugs, homicide by vehicle and manslaughter. He suffered no injuries.