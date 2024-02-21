Woman killed in early morning hit-and-run in downtown Savannah, police investigating

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run accident at the 100 block of West Congress on Tuesday night, and Savannah Police have another woman in custody as a person of interest.

Savannah Police (SPD) responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at around 3:15 a.m., said SPD spokesman Neil Penttila. Once on the scene, officers found a woman with serious injuries near the intersection of Congress and Whitaker streets. She was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police later apprehended a woman who allegedly fled the scene, according to Penttila. She has not been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses or people with information are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This story is developing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Woman killed in early morning hit-and-run in downtown Savannah