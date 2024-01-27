Woman killed in early-morning hit-and-run on West End Bridge

Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Chateau neighborhood.

Police and medics were sent to North Point Drive around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman.

First responders found the woman dead in a parking lot below the north side of the West End Bridge. Police say she had significant injuries, including to her head.

The investigation so far indicates the woman was on the West End Bridge around 3 a.m. when she was hit by a car, the impact of which forced her over the railing.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

