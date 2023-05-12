Woman killed in early morning shooting in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting early Friday on the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

At 4:35 a.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road for an assault, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was shot at least once, according to the release. The woman was transported to the hospital where she died.

The woman has not yet been identified by authorities.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information available at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

