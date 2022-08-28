Woman killed in early morning shooting inside Suffolk home

A woman was shot and killed in a Suffolk home Sunday morning, police said.

Suffolk police responded to a call about gunfire coming from inside a home at about 4:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting and have not released the names of any suspects or the identity of the victim.