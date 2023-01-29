Woman killed early Sunday in a shooting inside a Rock Hill home, police say

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday inside a Rock Hill home and a suspect was arrested in connection with her death, according to Rock Hill Police.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting victim in the 600 block of Harrison Street, the police department said in a news release. There, officers spoke with the caller, 51-year-old Ragienal Roseboro.

Officers found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After an investigation, police identified Roseboro as the suspect. He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, police said.

Police did not say how Roseboro and the victim, whose name has not been released, knew each other. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.