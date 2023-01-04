Woman killed in early Wednesday morning hit-and-run in Fort Worth

Investigators in Fort Worth are looking for the driver of a vehicle they said struck and killed a woman in the early hours of Wednesday then left without calling 911 or stopping to render aid, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday to find a woman dead in the roadway at 100 West Freeway eastbound.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or the vehicle, but said they believe the victim was hit in the early hours of the morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call detectives at 817-392-4886.