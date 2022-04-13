Woman killed in east Fort Worth shooting Tuesday night, police say

A woman is dead after shots were fired in east Fort Worth late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the Buttercup Apartments, located in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road.

Police said upon their arrival, they found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene before she could be taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The police department’s homicide unit will continue the investigation. There is not a suspect in custody, police said.