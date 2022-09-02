Woman killed in Eastside Tacoma two-vehicle crash — police hunt suspect who fled scene

A woman ws killed Thursday on Tacoma’s Eastside following a crash involving a driver who reportedly had stolen a car.

Tacoma Police officers responded to the incident just before 3:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Reportedly, the woman was driving a minivan on East 34th Street as a sedan was approaching from East D Street. Police said the sedan was reported stolen out of Puyallup.

According to Haddow, the driver of the sedan ran the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the minivan, causing it to flip.

BY the time first responders arrived at the scene, the sedan’s driver had fled on foot. Efforts to save the woman’s life failed; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haddow said officers attempted to track the suspect with dogs but were unsuccessful. As of 4:30 p.m., no suspect had been identified.

The police department expects traffic in the area to be blocked well into Thursday evening. Officers have shut down the blocks immediately surrounding the intersection.