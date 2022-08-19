Woman killed in Everett-area home invasion

A Snohomish County woman was killed in an overnight home invasion.

At around 3 a.m. on Friday, three Black men entered a home on 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Everett.

Deputies say a family of three — a woman, her husband and their child — were in the home when the men forced their way inside.

The woman in her 60s was fatally shot. Her husband fought the men off and they fled.

The man has minor injuries, and the child was not hurt.

One of the intruders was wearing a mask and another may have had his face painted.

Deputies are speaking with neighbors and asking if anyone has surveillance footage.

There have been several home invasions in the area this year.