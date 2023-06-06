Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in Glendale after social media dispute, police say

A woman was shot and killed on Sunday after an ex-boyfriend broke into the apartment where she was staying, Glendale police said.

A suspect, 22-year-old Rueben Xavier Rocha, turned himself in to authorities on Monday just after 2:30 p.m.

Initial calls to police came in on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. regarding “some type of altercation” at an apartment complex near Northern and 51st avenues in Glendale.

Officers later learned that Rocha came to the apartment after a social media dispute dressed in all black, with a facemask, and a hoodie pulled over his head, according to Glendale police.

Police say Rocha went up to the third-floor apartment and jumped onto a balcony before breaking the glass of the balcony door. There were six occupants, including Rocha’s ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Jordin Miranda Castillo, three other women, a male occupant and Castillo's 2-year-old daughter inside the apartment. Castillo called 911, according to police.

Other 911 callers told police that shots had been fired, according to Glendale Police Department spokesperson Randy Stewart.

The male occupant inside the home went to the back of the apartment balcony. A female took the 2-year-old into a bathroom, police said.

A few moments after Castillo called 911, Rocha pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the three victims, striking them, before fleeing, according to police.

Rocha was already gone as officers arrived at the call location in an apartment complex, police said. There they found three women with multiple gunshot wounds, Stewart said.

Castillo was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. A 19-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition and a 20-year-old woman is in stable condition.

“We do not show any previous reports of domestic violence, but detectives are still working on the case,” Stewart said.

Rocha faces charges of murder, burglary and aggravated assault, Stewart said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jordin Castillo killed; ex-boyfriend Rueben Rocha arrested in Glendale