UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash

Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway.

Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road. Laurie was driving a moped style scooter at the time of the incident, according to officials.

Falmouth Police have identified the driver of the other vehicle, an SUV, as a 68-year-old out of Newton, MA. Police did release the driver’s name, but since no charges have been filed at this time, Boston 25 is not publishing the driver’s name.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The Falmouth Police continue to investigate the crash with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.

