A woman was killed in a fire at her home in southwest Fort Collins early Tuesday morning, and the the fire's cause is still under investigation.

Fort Collins police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to multiple reports of a house fire in the 2000 block of Churchill Court in southwest Fort Collins just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a home fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release Thursday.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire from outside the house due to the intensity of the fire and the instability of the building, according to the release. Police were notified an adult female lived at the residence but they couldn't reach her.

On Wednesday, after the building was deemed safe to enter, the remains of what investigators believe to be an adult were recovered inside the home. The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity and the cause of death at a later time.

Officers provided security at the scene during and after the fire and noticed a man standing near the scene. After contacting him, police say they discovered he had warrants out for his arrest and an active protection order prohibiting him from being near this residence.

The man was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on his outstanding warrants and for violating a protection order, according to police. Police have not named the man.

Investigators are still working to determine if the fire was accidental or intentional, and if criminal charges will be filed in this incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this case can to contact Detective Corporal Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Woman killed in fire at house in southwest Fort Collins on Tuesday