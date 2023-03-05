Woman killed following domestic dispute with 21-year-old, Rome police say
Rome police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Saturday night.
Authorities said at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a woman who was shot outside a house located on Shadow Brook Drive in Rome.
According to the investigation, a domestic altercation between 21-year-old Ellis Geoffery Marrs and a 51-year-old woman resulted in the woman getting shot in the chest.
Officers added that the situation included other household members but did not specify who.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
The relationship between Marrs and the victim is unknown.
Marrs was arrested and charged with murder. Police said additional charges are possible.
The investigation remains ongoing.
