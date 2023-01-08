Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon.

On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH (2274) with tips.

