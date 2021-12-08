Woman killed in Fresno County crash with fleeing mail theft suspects identified

A woman killed in a Fresno County traffic collision involving mail thieves was identified on Tuesday.

The victim was 64-year-old Felicia Madrid of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened about 1 p.m at the four-way controlled intersection at Elm and Manning avenues.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Madrid was at the stop sign in a Nissan Versa facing west on Manning. She had started to derive into the intersection when a northbound Nissan Murano on Elm failed to stop, the CHP said.

The Murano crashed into the driver’s side of the Versa, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Madrid was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the Murano were suspected of trying to flee the area after stealing mail from a nearby mailbox, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Murano, 30-year-old Bretney Gosvener, is facing charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

Deputies said a passenger, Jason Wheeler, 41, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. Tuesday, deputies said Wheeler is facing charges resisting arrest with violence against an officer and carrying a concealed knife. His bail was set at $15,000

The third person was not arrested, but all three were being investigated in the mail theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office.