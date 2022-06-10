Woman killed Friday in Overland Park crash on Mission Road, police say

A 73-year-old Kansas resident was killed Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Overland Park, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. to the 16300 block of Mission Road on a reported fatality collision, Officer John Lacy, a department spokesman, said in a statement. The driver, Marta J. York, of Stilwell, was killed.

A witness told police that the vehicle was headed north on Mission Road when the driver crossed the yellow lines into southbound traffic. The driver then over-corrected when crossing back into the northbound lanes, left the road and struck a drain pipe, according to police.

The vehicle flipped and the driver was ejected, police said. York was pronounced dead at the scene.

Overland Park police are investigating the crash. The department is asking anyone who may have information to call the traffic safety unit at 913-327-5677.