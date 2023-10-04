Woman who killed friend in drunk driving crash sentenced to prison

It was standing room only in Circuit Court Judge Daniel Damman's courtroom Wednesday morning.

Dozens of people, many of them friends and family of Hunter Thorner, packed in to watch the sentencing of the woman who killed him in a drunk driving crash in December.

As Damman sentenced 20-year-old Maygan Pitonyak, he noted she had an extensive history of drunk driving, having been charged with five misdemeanors in the two years before Thorner's death.

"I take a look at Ms. Pitonyak's record and I am just appalled," Damman said.

Damman sentenced Pitonyak to a minimum 22 1/2 years in prison and a maximum term of 60 years. The sentence is the minimum she would have been eligible for if she had taken her case to trial and lost.

The Imlay City woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death in August. Four misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The crash happened in December on Capac Road in Berlin Township when Pitonyak attempted to pass another driver and sideswiped them. The occupants of both vehicles had been drinking together and using fake IDs because they were underage. Thorner, 20, was a passenger in the car driven by Pitonyak.

Damman told Pitonyak that her repeat offenses showed she did not appreciate the consequences of her drinking and the risk she created by driving while intoxicated. He was also concerned that, even after the crash, Pitonyak originally told law enforcement that Thorner had been the one driving the car when it crashed.

"I don't see how Ms. Pitonyak has taken ownership of this," Damman said.

Joseph Kosmala, Pitonyak's defense attorney, told the court she was remorseful for her actions and that she was in tears every time he had spoken with her. Kosmala acknowledged Pitonyak made a serious mistake, calling her actions "stupid," but said she was not the only one drinking that night, and that the bar they went to had not faced consequences for serving alcohol to minors.

Kosmala asked for a 15-year prison sentence, the minimum allowed in the plea agreement, arguing that putting Pitonyak away for longer would be excessive.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Deegan said Kosmala's argument and Pitonyak's argument showed an unwillingness for her to take responsibility for her actions.

Like Damman, Deegan expressed concern that Pitonyak tried to blame Thorner for the crash. She said Pitonyak also gave a fake name to police and had two warrants for her arrest for violating the terms of her probation.

"She knew she was going to be in huge trouble for what happened," Deegan said.

Two of Thorner's family members, his younger sister and his father, gave statements to the court describing how Thorner's death had left a hole in their lives.

The sister described Thorner as a loving and supportive brother who always encouraged her. She described the pain of watching him die over several days after the crash and demanded Pitonyak receive a life sentence.

Thorner's father, Jared Thorner, expressed frustration with the justice system, saying Pitonyak should have faced consequences before his son's death.

"The defendant never should have been let out of jail," he said. "The system failed. Her parents failed."

Pitonyak gave a statement to the court apologizing for her actions.

"I know saying I'm sorry isn't enough," Pitonyak said. "It will never be enough. I am left every day to feel the pain and guilt of what I have done."

In addition to time in prison, Pitonyak was also ordered to pay $68,024.22 in restitution.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Woman who killed friend in drunk driving crash sentenced to prison