Woman killed at German landmark in case reportedly involving American tourists

A 21-year-old American woman has died after being assaulted by another American tourist near a castle in Germany, police said Thursday, according to the AFP news agency.

The woman was hiking with her friend, 22, near Neuschwanstein Castle when they met a 30-year-old man who told them to follow him down a trail leading to a secret viewpoint, AFP quoted police as saying.

A view of the Neuschwanstein Castle, with the Marienbrücke bridge, June 15, 2023, near to where a man attacked two women, leaving one with fatal injuries. / Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty

When the two women followed him, he allegedly attacked the 21-year-old victim. Her friend tried to intervene and the man choked her and pushed her down a steep slope, AFP said. He then attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old, according to police, before pushing her down the slope as well.

The Associated Press said the American man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Rescue workers found the two women, and the 21-year-old was flown by helicopter to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for further details.

