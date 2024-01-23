Woman is killed and granddaughter charged with murder, Richland County sheriff says

A 79-year-old woman was killed and her granddaughter was charged with murder, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Aneia Anderson, 20, was arrested last Friday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, deputies responded report of a domestic incident at a home in 1100 block of Dunnagon Street, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Exit 104 on Interstate 26 and Broad River Road.

At the scene, deputies spoke with Anderson, who said she got into an altercation with her 79-year-old grandmother, the sheriff’s department said. There was no word about what led to the altercation.

When deputies entered the home they found the 79-year-old victim unresponsive on the floor, according to the release. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators determined Anderson strangled the victim, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anderson was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and she remains behind bars as no bond has been set, jail records show.