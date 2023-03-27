Woman killed in Gwinnett, burned body found in car in another county, police say

The body of a woman who was killed in Gwinnett County was driven south to Oglethorpe County to have her body burned, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrived at a home on Club Lakes Parkway in Lawrenceville for a welfare check of 28-year-old Rubi Nava. They did not find Nava at the home and began to investigate her disappearance.

Police said they received information that Nava may have been harmed or killed by her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon.

Officers later found Sagahon returning home. When police saw him, he had severe burns on his face and hands.

He was then taken to police headquarters for questioning,

According to a police investigation, the argument became physical, and Sagahon choked Nava until she stopped breathing. He then loaded Nava’s dead body into her car and drove to Oglethorpe County where he set the vehicle on fire.

Gwinnett police officials worked with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Department to find Nava’s body and car. It was eventually found with severe burns and skeletal remains.

Her remains were turned over to the medical examiner’s office for identification and the vehicle was brought to police headquarters for processing.

Sagahon was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the third degree, and aggravated assault.

Sagahon was taken to the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to obtain Sagahon’s mugshot.

