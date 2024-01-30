Woman killed in head-on collision in Iredell County, troopers say

A woman has died following a head-on collision in Iredell County Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 60.

Trooper said a 2023 Volkswagen Arteon was traveling south in the northbound travel lanes when it collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota SUV.

The Volkswagen then went off the shoulder of the northbound lanes and struck a tree, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen, 65-year-old Stephney Lynn Morris, died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver and passengers in the Toyota were taken to Wilkes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates speed and impairment as contributing factors in the collision.

However, no charges will be filed in this case.

