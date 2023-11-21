Woman killed in her Borrego Springs home identified

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities have identified the elderly woman found dead in her Borrego Springs home on Saturday after an apparent stabbing.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office (SDSO) found 63-year-old Leona Guevara dead in her home while conducting a welfare check that was initiated by a family member.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home Saturday in the 2800 block of Borrego Springs Road and found Guevara inside with apparent stab wounds.

Jacob Guevara, the 41-year-old brother of the family member who requested the welfare check, was arrested in connection to the incident, according to SDSO. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and faces murder charges.

SDSO reports the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

