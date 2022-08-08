Woman who killed her father, moved into his Forest Park home sentenced to 15 years to life

Family members hadn't heard from Liscia Willis in five years when she showed up unannounced at her father's Forest Park home in December 2019.

James "Skip" Dunlap was so happy that his then-49-year-old daughter was home – after leaving years earlier without explanation – he wrote on a calendar his wife kept: "Liscia's here." Dunlap had taken her in before, family members said.

Just a few days after she arrived, Willis stabbed her father to death. Dunlap's body was found Dec. 20, 2019 at the bottom of the basement stairs, prosecutors said, covered in blankets. He was 69.

The day before the killing, according to Dunlap's son, James Dunlap II, who is Willis' stepbrother, Willis drove Dunlap's wife to the airport. Beverly Dunlap went to Alabama to spend the holidays with family, James Dunlap II told The Enquirer.

The day Willis killed their father, he said, she took him to breakfast.

"He loved her," James Dunlap II said. "He always wanted to see the best in her."

Willis, who last week pleaded guilty to murder, was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison. At a hearing in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Christian Jenkins imposed that sentence, which is the mandatory term under state law for a murder conviction.

Liscia Willis listens to her attorney, Herbert Haas, before her sentencing on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Willis did not make a statement in court, although her attorney, Herbert Haas, speaking on her behalf, said she had accepted responsibility.

"She promises to use the upcoming years while incarcerated to better herself," Haas said, "improve her education and to do penance."

According to prosecutors, she wanted to move into the house. Soon after killing him, she began moving her personal belongings into the house and rearranging it, James Dunlap II said.

She took Beverly Dunlap's dog to West Chester, he said.

James "Skip" Dunlap, a retired Cincinnati police officer who served for 27 years, had recently recovered from knee surgery. In 2016, he retired from the Environmental Protection Agency, where he worked security. He and Beverly planned to travel.

In a letter, Beverly Dunlap said she is angry, hurt "and unsure what my life will be."

The world should know, she said, that Willis' "evil and vicious" act was done for "a lifestyle (she) didn't earn."

Willis received credit for more than 2½ years she spent in jail awaiting trial. She will be eligible for parole in 2034.

