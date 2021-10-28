Woman killed in hit-and-run

Oct. 28—PRINCETON — A woman is dead and a person of interest has been identified in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Princeton, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., Detective Lt. E.T. Pugh, with the Princeton Police Department, said.

Pugh said the victim, an adult, female pedestrian, was hit at the intersection of Thorn Street and West View Avenue.

"She was walking and was hit by a vehicle," Pugh said. "It was a small, pick-up truck."

Pugh said a person of interest has been identified in the case, and a search warrant was issued for the suspect vehicle.

"We have the vehicle in custody," Pugh said. "We seized a vehicle believed to be driven by the perpetrator."

Pugh, lead investigator on the case, was the first to arrive on the scene.

"There was no pulse when we got there," Pugh said. "Princeton Rescue Squad arrived on the scene and were able to get her revived, but she later did succumb to her injuries."

The identities of the victim and the person of interest have not yet been released by authorities.

Pugh and Princeton Police Chief T.A. Grey said investigation into the case is continuing.

In addition to the Princeton Police Department and Princeton Rescue Squad, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

