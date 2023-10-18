Woman killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road. Sacramento police looking for suspect

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a motorist who struck and killed a woman Wednesday morning in south Sacramento.

A caller reported about 6 a.m. that a person was lying on Fruitridge Road in the Fruitridge Manor neighborhood, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the department.

Investigators went to Fruitridge Road and 65th Street Expressway and found an unresponsive woman who was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento firefighters, Gamble said. Her identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Officers don’t have the suspect’s vehicle description, Gamble said.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.