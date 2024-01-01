Woman killed in hit-and-run incident in Greenacres; search continues for suspect vehicle
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident in Greenacres; search continues for suspect vehicle
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident in Greenacres; search continues for suspect vehicle
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
A fresh slew of labor market data is set to greet investors in the first week of trading in 2024.
Mecum's Kissimmee auction in January 2024 will include a 1966 Ford GT40 MkI road car, one of only 30 such models, and restored by Porsche specialist RUF.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Polaris partners with Sebastien Loeb Racing to run two specially modified RZR Pro Factory R rigs in the 2024 Dakar Rally, trying to win the SSV class.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
2023 was supposed to be a big year for EV transformation in the US, but the process of converting the nation’s vehicles to electric power proved to be a much longer one.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.
The Tesla Cybertruck has been through its first public crash, and these are the details.
This pint-sized device is perfect for use in the kitchen or bedroom, especially when you need some tunes to rock out to while you cook.