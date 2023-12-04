Woman killed in hit-and-run in KCK near Leavenworth Rd.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One woman has died after a hit-and-run in Kansas City, Kansas near 55th and Leavenworth Rd. Sunday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., a man and a woman were walking eastbound on Leavenworth Rd. at N. 55th Street when a vehicle going eastbound hit a woman and did not stop.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect in the vehicle.

The vehicle has been described as a newer model, four-door, black BMW with tinted windows and front-end damage.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or has information related to this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

