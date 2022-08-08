Woman killed in hit-and-run as she tried to cross I-20 in Arlington, police say

A pedestrian died on Sunday in Arlington when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross Interstate 20, police said. Other vehicles then hit the victim’s remains.

The woman was struck about 8:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of westbound I-20, Arlington police said.

The driver whose vehicle first struck the pedestrian did not stop or report the collision, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release the woman’s name or age.

Westbound I-20 traffic was diverted to southbound U.S. 287 for about three hours during a police investigation.