Woman killed in hit and run Sunday in Sabattus

Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Sep. 20—SABATTUS — Police are looking for a vehicle that killed a 28-year-old woman walking Sunday on Bowdoinham Road.

Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote responded to a 5:18 report of a woman who was hit by a vehicle and administered first aid until Sabattus Fire & Rescue staff arrived. United Ambulance Service medical personnel pronounced her deceased.

Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police are looking for a black, late model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup truck with chrome rims. The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene of the crash westbound towards Middle Road and was captured on home security footage. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage as well, according to police.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police assisted. The State Police is also handling the crash reconstruction.

Anyone with information involved in this fatality is encouraged to contact Sgt. Michael Chaine with the Sabattus Police Department at or 207-375-6952.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India set to get first J&J COVID vaccine doses in October, says source

    India expects to get its first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses from next month, filled and finished in India by a partner of the U.S. drugmaker, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. It could receive as many as 43.5 million doses of the single-shot vaccine in October, said the source - a big step towards helping India meet its target of producing more than 300 million doses https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-resume-covid-vaccine-exports-next-quarter-2021-09-20 in the month. India is the world's biggest centre of vaccine manufacturing.

  • Grandson of Cleveland mayor slain in shooting

    The grandson of Cleveland, Ohio, Mayor Frank G. Jackson was found dead Sunday night after being shot in the city.

  • DHS Announces 'Strategy' to Manage Thousands of Migrants at Del Rio Border Crossing

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a “comprehensive strategy” on Saturday, September 18, to process thousands of migrants trying to cross from the Mexican city of Acuna into the United States via a bridge near Del Rio, Texas.The strategy included sending an additional 400 Customs and Border Protection agents to Del Rio over the following 24 to 48 hours, the temporary closure of the Del Rio Port of Entry, a rerouting of traffic to Eagle Pass, and an increase in “the capacity of removal flights to Haiti,” a statement said. Border Patrol was also transporting people from Del Rio to other processing locations, the DHS added.More than 10,500 people had amassed under the bridge by Thursday evening, according to City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, who called on the Biden Administration for help. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who visited the site on Thursday, described the situation as “indefensible” and “inhuman,” and blamed immigration policies implemented by the Biden-Harris Administration.“10,503 illegal aliens are under this bridge tonight because Joe Biden made a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti,” Cruz said.This footage, taken Friday evening by Michael Garofalo, shows the scene under one side of the bridge, where numerous makeshift shelters were erected. “It’s effectively a shantytown down there,” Garofalo says while filming. “It’s unbelievably sad.”On Saturday, Rep Tony Gonzales, a Republican representing Texas’s 23rd Congressional District, said said the number of people at the bridge had increased to around 14,000. Credit: Michael Garofalo via Storyful

  • Gabby Petito: Florida police search home of fiance after remains found

    Video showed at least a dozen officers rushing inside home of Brian Laundrie, after body believed to be of ‘van-life’ blogger Petito discovered The Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton national forest. The FBI said a body was found by officers who had spent two days searching camping grounds. Photograph: Amber Baesler/AP Police on Monday searched the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his fiance, Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discov

  • Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

    Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need. Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, graduated from the police academy just two months ago and was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday. Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney.

  • Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant's body from jungle

    The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima. The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district.

  • Body found in Wyoming "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito

    Officials said the body has not been officially identified, and a cause of death has not been confirmed.

  • The FBI searched the home of Brian Laundrie's parents as authorities declared the house a crime scene

    The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.

  • Cops Call Off Swamp Search for Van-Life Fiancé and Swarm His Home

    YouTubePolice have ended their search of a Florida nature preserve for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old “van-lifer” Gabby Petito, whose body is believed to have been discovered Sunday in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.“The North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today,” North Port, Florida, PD spokesman Josh Taylor announced in a statement. “At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in s

  • A police note was found on Brian Laundrie's car after he disappeared following a hike into a Florida nature preserve, his family says

    Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.

  • 69-year-old kills woman fighting 72-year-old homeowner during break-in, Ohio police say

    The 21-year-old woman died after being shot in the abdomen, police said.

  • Gabby Petito's Family Shares Heart-Wrenching Messages After Her Body Is Believed to Be Found

    After authorities found human remains "consistent with the description" of missing woman Gabby Petito, her father and brother shared their emotional reactions on social media.

  • Close-ups of footage said to show Gabby Petito's van near where a body was found appear to show the rear door closing

    A YouTubing family said it caught footage of Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as the family approached.

  • How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

    Natalie Behring/GettyInvestigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say.Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the description of” the van-life blogger, authorities announced Sunday. Although Petito’s parents have been notified, a full forensic examination of the body has not yet been compl

  • Three shot as family fight over gifts at Pa. baby shower erupts into gunfire

    A suspect was taken into custody after a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot.

  • Woman describes helping stabbing victim at Oklahoma State Fair

    Woman describes helping stabbing victim at Oklahoma State Fair

  • Man with information on body found in river killed in SWAT shootout, Tennessee cops say

    A tugboat operator found a body wrapped in trash bags in the river in Nashville last week.

  • Military plane crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood; 2 pilots injured, 3 homes damaged

    Authorities report two pilots were injured when they ejected from the plane. Three residents had minor injuries, and three homes were damaged.

  • New Jersey officer catches 1-month-old baby thrown from 2nd-floor balcony

    The newborn wasn't physically harmed.

  • Neighbors say pilot’s suit caught fire as he parachuted from Lake Worth plane crash

    Paramedics showed up quickly and put out the fire with extinguishers from a nearby doughnut shop, residents said.