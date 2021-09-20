Woman killed in hit and run Sunday in Sabattus

Sep. 20—SABATTUS — Police are looking for a vehicle that killed a 28-year-old woman walking Sunday on Bowdoinham Road.

Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote responded to a 5:18 report of a woman who was hit by a vehicle and administered first aid until Sabattus Fire & Rescue staff arrived. United Ambulance Service medical personnel pronounced her deceased.

Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police are looking for a black, late model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup truck with chrome rims. The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene of the crash westbound towards Middle Road and was captured on home security footage. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage as well, according to police.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police assisted. The State Police is also handling the crash reconstruction.

Anyone with information involved in this fatality is encouraged to contact Sgt. Michael Chaine with the Sabattus Police Department at or 207-375-6952.