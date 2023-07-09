Palm Beach woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run, police say

Criminal charges are pending against a West Palm Beach man after police tracked down a van they say was involved in a Saturday morning hit-and-run incident that killed a 23-year-old woman.

The 56-year-old driver, unnamed as the criminal investigation continues, was apprehended after investigators discovered his damaged van concealed in a fenced-in backyard on Saturday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said.

Madison Gerhard, of Palm Beach, was on foot crossing in the 2900 block of 45th Street, just west of Interstate 95, when she was struck by a westbound vehicle a little before 5 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

She was thrown about 50 feet and died on impact, according to police, who estimated the vehicle was going about 55 mph.

At the scene, investigators found parts of a right front headlight that identified the vehicle as a 1997 Chevrolet Astro van, which police tracked to a man living on the city’s north side.

At the residence, police found a van with a missing headlight and significant damage to the hood and the right side of the windshield.

In an interview at police headquarters, the man admitted to being at the wheel of the van, striking “something significant,” and leaving the scene.

The van was impounded and DNA evidence was collected. Criminal charges will be determined after the investigation is complete.

