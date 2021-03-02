Woman who killed husband out of jail, caught with stolen car

Keri Thornton, Tahlequah Daily Press, Okla.
·3 min read

Mar. 2—A Tahlequah woman accused of murdering a man she described as her husband was rearrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Keia Marie Beaver was released from jail with global positioning satellite monitoring in July. Her attorney filed for dismissal based on the the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Beaver was allowed to work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days, and to attend church on Sundays. However, she was remanded to custody based on a violation of conditions. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she was to be drug tested weekly and have a GPS monitor.

On Feb. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to McDonald's on a report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised the vehicle was a black Toyota, but deputies didn't see it in the parking lot. Deputies James Carver and Austin Carver noticed a blue Toyota Corolla and ran that vehicle tag as they drove by. That tag came back to a Ford.

"After passing the vehicle, I observed Sammy Duvall in the front passenger side with a female driver later identified as Keia Beaver, a second female in the back seat behind the driver, and a male in the back seat behind Sammy," said Carver.

Deputies circled back around to find Duvall and the second woman walking away from the vehicle, and Beaver and the other passenger in front of it.

"I asked Keia whose vehicle she was driving and she said a friend's," said Carver. "I ran the VIN number, dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen at this time from Stilwell and was entered into NCIC from Stilwell Police Department."

Beaver and the man were detained and Duvall was arrested for public intoxication. She said she didn't know the vehicle was stolen, and she drove Duvall and the other woman to McDonald's because they had been drinking and she didn't want anyone to get hurt.

Beaver and the other man said Duvall told her to drive off when they saw deputies. Beaver stated she refused and pulled into a parking spot when he and the other woman fled. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle. The other man was released and the other woman wasn't found.

Beaver was first arrested on Oct. 17, 2017, when she told deputies she accidentally shot Jeremy Wayne Faglie, 33, while loading a .22-caliber rifle at their Hulbert home. According to reports, the defendant said Faglie awoke that morning and noticed their truck window had been broken. Beaver said Faglie told her to load the rifle, thinking the vandal was still outside.

She claimed that while she was loading the weapon, it fired and the bullet struck the victim. But Beaver allegedly told authorities later that Faglie had abused her that morning, and insisted the shooting was accidental. She added that Faglie brandished a gun and began to threaten her with it while they were outside, prompting her to retrieve the rifle and fire at him in an attempt to scare him.

Beaver also has an additional case where she's being accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of credit/debit card belonging to another, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recommended Stories

  • Why were planes registered in a Texas town with no airport? It’s about drugs, feds say

    An investigation into planes registered to a Texas town with no airport revealed a cocaine conspiracy, officials say.

  • Vast mausoleum of the Roman emperor Augustus reopens after decades of neglect

    Still imposing after 2,000 years, a vast funerary monument that was once the resting place of Rome’s emperors is to reopen to visitors on Tuesday after a €12 million restoration. It has taken five years to restore and make safe the Mausoleum of Augustus, a fortress-like tomb for the one of the greatest of all Roman emperors, as well as his successors. It is a place that, despite being right in the heart of the capital and just a stone’s throw from busy shopping streets, restaurants and hotels, has rarely been open to Romans during the last 80 years.

  • Virus variant races through Italy, especially among children

    The variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain is prevalent among Italy's infected schoolchildren and is helping to fuel a “robust” uptick in the curve of COVID-19 contagion in the country, the health minister said Tuesday. Roberto Speranza told reporters that the variant, associated with higher transmission rates, has shown pervasiveness "among the youngest age group” of the population. In recent weeks, Italy’s incidence of new cases among young people has now eclipsed incidence among the older population, a reversal of how COVID-19 afflicted residents in the first months of the pandemic.

  • Fireball that lit up the sky over UK probably dropped fragments on ground, experts say

    The fireball that lit up the skies over the UK probably dropped pieces onto the ground, experts said. The meteor colliding with Earth’s atmosphere created light and heat, as well as a loud boom or rumbling noise that was heard as far away as Ireland and the Netherlands. The meteor that fell into the Earth’s atmosphere likely began as an asteroid, out between Mars and Jupiter, but pieces of it could now be found in Cheltenham, according to researchers.

  • Walmart sweetens pay for most U.S. hourly workers on the coasts

    Many Walmart Inc hourly workers will collect bigger paychecks on the U.S. east and west coast markets where the cost of living is higher and competition for labor among retailers is more intense, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. “(This) tells us that we're becoming more competitive for this type of work,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s head of people operations. Walmart said last month that it plans to raise average pay for U.S. hourly workers to at least $15.25 an hour, focusing on digital fulfillment and stocking workers who will receive a starting wage of $13-$19 an hour from March 13, as America’s biggest private employer looks to retain labor to support its fast-growing online business.

  • European country shielded from worst of COVID declares emergency after outbreak of UK variant

    It has so far been one of the least affected European countries during the pandemic.

  • Beijing dismisses alleged Chinese hacking of Indian vaccine makers

    China on Tuesday rejected an allegation by a cyber intelligence firm that a state-backed hacking group targeted the IT systems of two Indian coronavirus vaccine makers. Cyfirma told Reuters that hacking group APT10, known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker. "Without showing any evidence, the relevant party made baseless speculation, distorted and concocted facts, to malign a specific party," China's foreign ministry told Reuters.

  • Fireball over Gloucestershire sparks hundreds of reports as public told not to touch meteorite fragments

    A fireball over Gloucestershire sparked hundreds of reports of sightings, experts have said, prompting warnings for the public not to touch meteorite fragments. Pieces of meteor are believed to have landed in Cheltenham or nearby after the yellow-green fireball was visible for around six seconds at 9.55pm on Sunday night. There have now been more than 900 reports of sightings to the International Meteor Organisation (IMO), which have come from as far away as Belgium and the Netherlands. The UK Fireball Alliance hopes that the fireball will eventually break the IMO record, which currently stands at 2,046 for a fireball event in November 2017. Scientists are now appealing to members of the public in an attempt to find pieces of the meteorite, which would be the first recovered in the UK for three decades. “It’d be really exciting to get hold of it,” said Dr Luke Daly, a planetary geoscientist at the University of Glasgow. “This is the first fireball we think has dropped such a substantial amount of mass, and it would help us build up a picture of how the solar system has evolved over billions of years.”

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray Shoots Down Conspiracy Theory About Antifa In Capitol Riot

    Right-wing groups have spread misinformation that anti-Trump anarchists spurred the Jan. 6 attack. Wray says no evidence of that has surfaced.

  • Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

    A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the city's opposition. Lawyers for the defendants are challenging a prosecution bid to deny them bail and keep them in custody for up to three months while police investigate further. The charges are the most sweeping use yet of the national security law that Beijing imposed on its freest city last June, drawing international condemnation.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Arizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments by Arizona Republicans in defense of two voting restrictions they are looking to keep in tact. At one point, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Michael Carvin, a lawyer representing the Arizona GOP, what the party's interest in maintaining the policy of discarding ballots cast at the wrong precinct was. Carvin answered, without hesitation, that removing the rule would prevent Republicans from competing in the state. "It puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he told Barrett. "Politics is a zero sum game. Every extra vote that they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50-49 and losing an election." In key voting rights case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asks GOP lawyer Michael Carvin “what’s the interest” to Republicans in keeping voting restrictions in Arizona. Carvin: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.” pic.twitter.com/In7GULkSUb — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021 Critics argued Carvin was essentially admitting some Republicans believe "it is okay to manipulate elections to gain partisan advantage." Per Reuters, part of the reason voting rights activists have targeted the precinct rule is that voters sometimes inadvertently cast their ballots at the wrong polling station because their assigned location is not always the closest one to their homes. However, Reuters reports the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is likely to uphold the restriction, as well as another that makes it a crime to hand over someone else's ballot to election officials during early voting. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?Harry Potter game will reportedly allow transgender characters after J.K. Rowling uproarDemocrats need to choose: The filibuster or democracy

  • 'What any good human would do': Louisiana man helped save infant abandoned along highway

    "I looked back and he took off leaving the child there, so I flipped a U-turn in the grass to get to the baby,” Louisiana man Luke Dufrene said.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?Harry Potter game will reportedly allow transgender characters after J.K. Rowling uproarDemocrats need to choose: The filibuster or democracy

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • Serena Williams stars with daughter Olympia, 3, in new campaign: ‘My mini-me’

    See the mother-daughter duo serve up a sweet message in their first shared fashion campaign.