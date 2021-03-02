Woman who killed husband out of jail, caught with stolen car

Mar. 2—A Tahlequah woman accused of murdering a man she described as her husband was rearrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Keia Marie Beaver was released from jail with global positioning satellite monitoring in July. Her attorney filed for dismissal based on the the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Beaver was allowed to work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days, and to attend church on Sundays. However, she was remanded to custody based on a violation of conditions. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she was to be drug tested weekly and have a GPS monitor.

On Feb. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to McDonald's on a report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised the vehicle was a black Toyota, but deputies didn't see it in the parking lot. Deputies James Carver and Austin Carver noticed a blue Toyota Corolla and ran that vehicle tag as they drove by. That tag came back to a Ford.

"After passing the vehicle, I observed Sammy Duvall in the front passenger side with a female driver later identified as Keia Beaver, a second female in the back seat behind the driver, and a male in the back seat behind Sammy," said Carver.

Deputies circled back around to find Duvall and the second woman walking away from the vehicle, and Beaver and the other passenger in front of it.

"I asked Keia whose vehicle she was driving and she said a friend's," said Carver. "I ran the VIN number, dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen at this time from Stilwell and was entered into NCIC from Stilwell Police Department."

Beaver and the man were detained and Duvall was arrested for public intoxication. She said she didn't know the vehicle was stolen, and she drove Duvall and the other woman to McDonald's because they had been drinking and she didn't want anyone to get hurt.

Beaver and the other man said Duvall told her to drive off when they saw deputies. Beaver stated she refused and pulled into a parking spot when he and the other woman fled. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle. The other man was released and the other woman wasn't found.

Beaver was first arrested on Oct. 17, 2017, when she told deputies she accidentally shot Jeremy Wayne Faglie, 33, while loading a .22-caliber rifle at their Hulbert home. According to reports, the defendant said Faglie awoke that morning and noticed their truck window had been broken. Beaver said Faglie told her to load the rifle, thinking the vandal was still outside.

She claimed that while she was loading the weapon, it fired and the bullet struck the victim. But Beaver allegedly told authorities later that Faglie had abused her that morning, and insisted the shooting was accidental. She added that Faglie brandished a gun and began to threaten her with it while they were outside, prompting her to retrieve the rifle and fire at him in an attempt to scare him.

Beaver also has an additional case where she's being accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of credit/debit card belonging to another, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.