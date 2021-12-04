Woman killed, husband stabbed in Wichita crime spree, officials said

One person is dead and another critically injured after being stabbed during a crime spree Saturday morning in Wichita, police said.

A 36-year-old man on parole is in custody.

The incident started just after 8 a.m. when a suspect hopped into a Ford F-150 that had the keys in it near Broadway and Murdock. The person who reported the truck stolen was loading scrap metal when the suspect took it, according to police chief Gordon Ramsay.

The truck was then reported crashing into a Church of Christ at Poplar and Orme, a few miles from where it was taken. Ramsay said the church structure had “significant damage.”

Then 911 got a report of a man running away from the accident.

About seven minutes after the carjacking call, police were called to a home in the 600 block of South Green, a block east of Poplar. A caller was apparently not speaking coherently.

“He’s unknown if she’s alive,” the dispatcher said.

Scanner traffic indicated a man was speaking about his wife.

Police on the scene relayed to 911 communications that two people had been stabbed in the neck, with one unresponsive and one critically injured.

Police think the suspect, who was armed with a knife, left the home and headed east, based on a blood trail leaving the home. Police think the suspect was bleeding from a cut on his hand, Ramsay said.

Police set up a perimeter, and then extended it, before arresting a suspect a couple blocks from the stabbing. A man was taken into custody a little more than 40 minutes after the truck was stolen, according to scanner traffic.

A knife has been recovered, Ramsay said.

The man arrested is on parole for six offenses, Wichita police spokesperson Paul Cruz said.

Last week, police arrested a 27-year-old man on parole in connection with what appeared to be a random stabbing near downtown.

“We continue to see this pattern of parolees committing crimes,” Cruz said.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive for Saturday’s crime, but “at this point it appears to be random,” he said. It’s not believed the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Cruz said.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

This is Wichita’s 54th homicide so far this year. The city had the same number of homicides at this point last year, which ended up being a record year for killings. The homicides include criminal, accidental and justified homicides.