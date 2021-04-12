Woman killed inside apartment, suspect taken into custody in Kansas City, Kansas

Detectives were investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon inside an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called shortly after 4:55 p.m. to the complex at 15 N. 10th St., where they found a woman dead inside an apartment, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The suspect fled the area on foot. He was taken into custody a “short time” later, police said. The suspect nor the victim have been publicly identified as of Sunday night.

The killing marked the eighth this year in Kansas City, Kansas. It came after police responded to two killings Friday. The city saw 55 homicides in all of 2020, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.