Woman killed in Kings Mountain, Gastonia man accused of murder

A woman was stabbed to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night, and her ex-boyfriend from Gastonia is on the run, according to police.

Ashley Erin Scoggins, 32, was transported to Atrium Health Kings Mountain from the scene but died a short time later, according to police.

Police have obtained a murder warrant against 36-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson of 700 N. Vance St., Gastonia.

Police say Parson assaulted Scoggins inside the store before leaving the parking lot in a dark gray Nissan Sentra displaying North Carolina registration plate JFT-4361.

Police describe Parson as being a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with a short cut beard. He was last seen wearing a red bandana on his head with a gray hoodie and tan pants.

Kings Mountain Police were called to the Silver Express at 501 E. Kings St. at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a stabbing, according to a press release.

“Upon officers arrival it was discovered that a female had been assaulted with a knife and suffering from life-threatening injuries,” the release states.

Kings Mountain Police investigators ask that if anyone has information on the current or recent whereabouts of Parson that they contact the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS (8477).

