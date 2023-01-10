Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says

Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman.

Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver.

ALSO READ: Teen shot in chest playing game at Denver mobile home

The investigation is ongoing.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads