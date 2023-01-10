Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman.
Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver.
The investigation is ongoing.
Return to this story for updates.
