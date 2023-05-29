Woman killed and man arrested in Fall River homicide, DA's office says
FALL RIVER -- A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a homicide in Fall River this afternoon.
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Homicide Unit prosecutors and Fall River Police are actively investigating the killing.
Fall River police responded to the Globe Car Wash on Broadway after receiving a 911 call at 12:36 p.m. today regarding a potential shooting. A female victim was declared dead at the scene, and a male person of interest is currently in custody.
The public at large is under no threat from this incident.
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said it will provide more information about identities and circumstances once information is confirmed.
