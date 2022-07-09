Woman killed man and ‘concealed’ his death in a south Charlotte home, police say

A woman “concealed” a man’s death after killing him in a south Charlotte home, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Police, firefighters and Medic responders found 35-year-old Bradford Womack in a home in the 3100 block of Heathstead Place on June 20 after responding to a call that someone had died there, according to a CMPD news release.

The home is off Sharon Road and Quail Hollow Road near Harris YMCA and Quail Hollow Club, longtime host of the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA tour.

Police found Womack dead in the home, according to CMPD.

The woman officers have charged in the case, 50-year-old Kimberly Mackey, needed medical treatment and was taken to a hospital, police said. Police are not saying why Mackey needed medical treatment.

Public records show Mackey lives in an apartment in the 3100 block of Heathstead Place.

The call came in just before 10 that night, according to the release.

“Through continued investigation and in consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined that this was a case of murder,” police said in the news release.

Police have not divulged how they believe Womack died or the evidence that led them to Mackey as a suspect in his death. Police also aren’t saying how they believe Womack’s death was concealed.

CMPD homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Mackey’s arrest on a charge of concealment of a death, police said.

After Mackey was released from the hospital, police took her for questioning at CMPD headquarters.

Police investigated the case further and obtained additional warrants charging Mackey with first-degree murder and abuse of a disabled adult confine/restrain resulting in serious injury.

Mackey was arrested on the additional charges just after 4 p.m. Friday, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

She remained jailed without bail on Saturday, jail records showed.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call CMPD homicide Detective Jeremiah Dossett at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line, 704-334-1600.

