Woman killed, man critically injured in Allegheny County shooting

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Allegheny County.

County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Swissvale around 11:35 p.m., according to Allegheny County police.

First responders found a woman and man who had both been shot in a car. The victims were transported to area hospitals where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is in critical condition.

A Channel 11 photographer saw the car being towed from the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

