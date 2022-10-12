A woman was killed and man with history of DUIs is going to prison, prosecutor says

1
Noah Feit
·1 min read

A Midlands man is going to prison after pleading guilty to killing a woman while driving drunk, the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, 34-year-old Prosperity resident Shane Cameron Rogers was sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the charge of felony DUI resulting in death, the solicitor’s office said in a news release.

Rogers also originally faced charges of driving under suspension and hit and run (involved in accident with death), but those crimes were not prosecuted, Newberry County court records show.

Rogers had seven prior DUI convictions and a suspended driver’s license at the time of the deadly head-on crash, according to the release.

Just before Christmas in 2021, the woman was driving on U.S. 76, near Wessinger Road in Newberry County, when her vehicle was hit by the work truck driven by Rogers, the solicitor’s office said.

While the woman died at the scene, Rogers ran away and was ultimately captured on railroad tracks by Newberry County sheriff’s deputies following a brief foot chase, according to the release.

“Shane Rogers is a habitual drunk driver who due to his inability to stop doing so, took the life of woman who was beloved by her family a true servant of others,” Solicitor David Stumbo said in the release. “I pray this gives this beautiful lady’s family some closure and they can begin the healing process.”

Along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted the solicitor’s office in the investigation.

Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel led the prosecution, with assistance from 8th Circuit Victim Advocate Lauren Powers. Rogers was represented by Columbia attorney Victor Li.

Recommended Stories

  • North Texas resident gets 5 years in prison for fatally stabbing man over water bottle

    A Grand Prairie man was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2018 stabbing death of a man at an Arlington apartment complex.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Andy Warhol copyright dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a copyright dispute between a photographer and Andy Warhol's estate over the famed artist's paintings of rock star Prince in a case that could help set boundaries for artistic works that draw upon other material. The justices were considering the Andy Warhol Foundation's appeal of a lower court's ruling that his 1984 paintings - based on a 1981 photo of Prince that celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith shot for Newsweek magazine in 1981 - were not protected by a copyright law doctrine called fair use. Warhol, who died in 1987, was a central figure in the pop art movement that arose in the 1950s.

  • Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained

    ‘She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him,’ dispatcher says of mother’s 911 call

  • Mortgage provider Lenders One Coop opens in-store locations at Walmart

    The Lenders One Cooperative of more than 250 mortgage bankers said it’s opening its first three in-store locations at Walmart Inc. (WMT) stores in New Jersey and Florida, as part of a leasing deal announced in March. The first Walmart branch in Newton, N.J., is being operated by the cooperative’s Family First Funding LLC business, which is a retail mortgage lender licensed in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Two more Walmart-based in-store branches will open in the next month in Orlando, Fla., by Family First Funding, as well as a Boonton, N.J. location by MLB Residential Lending LLC. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Lenders One plans to open additional branches in California, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, the company said Friday.

  • Should You Be Adding NL Industries (NYSE:NL) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

    Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash. Biden's first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate his administration's first national monument at the behest of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, the state's senior senator who finds himself in a competitive reelection bid. Then the president will head to California, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats' campaign arm.

  • Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

    Messages came amid new ‘evidence’ obtained by police

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Babysitter and Grandma Have Blazing Row

    Chatham County SheriffGeorgia toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week—and tensions are flaring.The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, reportedly barged into the home of his babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a blazing argument.Howell was reportedly incensed that McCarta spoke about creating a memorial for Quinton.“My baby’s not dead,” the grandmother could be heard yelling on video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV.

  • NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail

    A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.

  • Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say

    The president of the city’s federation of teachers said the boy’s “life was stolen from him, robbed of his future dreams and aspirations.”

  • Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car

    It’s an unusual situation. A local man had valuables stolen out of his car and saw the person who took them and where they might be. However, he couldn’t retrieve his things.

  • 17-year-old is on life support after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's parking lot

    Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old boy who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer as he ate a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot last week, is on life support, according to a statement issued by his attorney Tuesday.

  • Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

    One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

  • ‘Out of a horror movie’: Excelsior Springs neighbor recalls meeting victim after escape

    “It’s only starting to feel real,” said Lisa Johnson, who lives down the street from the home where a woman was apparently held captive, as she recalled calling 911 for help.

  • 3 SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence 'ridiculous'

    Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city's gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. as SWAT officers tried to serve a warrant on a person who was wanted for an August homicide and was suspected of participating in multiple armed robberies, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference.

  • Off duty Detroit officer shot as suspects swarm SUV

    The Detroit Police Department has released video that shows multiple suspects swarming and climbing onto an SUV and shooting at him early Monday morning.

  • Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch

    Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.

  • Florida rental car employees find toddler left in a car

    According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the child, who is just shy of 2-years-old, was hot and scared but otherwise okay.

  • South Carolina authorities say man confessed to killing 5 after he'd been on meth for days

    A man who authorities said confessed to killing five people and told them he'd been high on methamphetamines for days has been arrested in the fatal shootings