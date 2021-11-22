Woman killed, man hospitalized in critical condition in shooting Sunday night in Biloxi

Biloxi Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Capt. Milton Houseman Jr. said the shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. near the 2000 block of Lawrence St., off east Pass Road.

When police responded to a report of gunshots, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released.

A man also was found shot and was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. His identity has not been made public.

No other details were immediately available, including a motive for the shootings. The investigation is on-going, and no arrests have been made.

Biloxi Police ask anyone with information to contact the criminal investigation division at 228-435-6112 or ciu@biloxi.ms.us, dispatch 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.